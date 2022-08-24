Chinese buyers booked more French wheat last week, traders say

Adds detail from third paragraph

PARIS/HAMBURG, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Importers in China bought several cargoes of French wheat last week, the second time this summer that Chinese buyers have taken advantage of a price drop to book lower-protein French supplies, European traders said.

The buyers are thought to have purchased at least three to four vessels of about 60,000 tonnes each, traders said, with some estimating the volume at six to eight cargoes, potentially approaching 500,000 tonnes.

Shipment was expected to be for between October and December, with the wheat understood to have 10-10.5% protein content, the traders said.

The sales took place towards the end of last week after a market drop that sent European wheat futures BL2c2 to their lowest in nearly six months, the traders said. GRA/EU

In a previous round of sales in July, Chinese buyers bought several cargoes of French wheat after an earlier price drop, with at least some of the crop at 10.5% protein, traders reported.

The lower protein quality cited has also been competitively priced on the French physical market, traders added.

While such protein content is below usual levels applied in Europe for flour-making, the crop sold last week was understood to be for milling rather than animal feed use, they added.

The reported sales to China add to a brisk start to the 2022/23 export season in France and the European Union as a whole, with the bloc attracting demand as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to hamper Black Sea grain trade. FRWHEAT/PORTS

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Michael Hogan in Hamburg Editing by Toby Chopra and David Goodman )

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.