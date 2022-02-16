US Markets

Chinese businessman Guo Wengui files for bankruptcy in U.S. court

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published

Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, filed for individual bankruptcy protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Bridgeport, a court filing showed.

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Chinese businessman Guo Wengui, also known as Ho Wan Kwok, filed for individual bankruptcy protection in a U.S. bankruptcy court in Bridgeport, a court filing showed.

Guo listed assets in the range of $50,001 to $100,000 in the bankruptcy filing, and liabilities between $100 million and $500 million.

Among the list of creditors who have claims against Guo, he listed Pacific Alliance Asia Opportunity fund as the one with the largest claim of about $254 million.

The fund, which sued Guo for unpaid loans worth $88 million, allegedly borrowed between 2008 and 2011, has been locked in a legal battle with him in a New York State Court over this issue for four years.

In September, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined three media companies, affiliated with Guo, $539 million on charges of illegally selling stock and digital assets to investors.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Sohini.Podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular