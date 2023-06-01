Chinese brokerage GF buys 20% stake in Value Partners in $140 mln deal

HONG KONG, June 1 (Reuters) - Chinese brokerage GF Securities' Hong Kong unit has reached an agreement with asset manager Value Partners to acquire a 20% stake in the firm from its founding shareholders.

The purchase of 369,000,000 shares at HK$3 per share totals HK$1.107 billion ($141 million), Hong Kong-listed Value Partner said in a filing to the exchange.

Reuters reported on Monday the firms were close to a deal.

($1 = 7.8489 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Selena Li; editing by Jason Neely)

((Selena.Li@thomsonreuters.com; +852 39525868;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.