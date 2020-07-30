Chinese bombers undertook recent South China Sea drill -defence ministry

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China's military has recently completed a jet bomber drill over the South China Sea, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

H-6G and H-6J bombers participated in high intensity training round the clock, ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told a news conference.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; editing by John Stonestreet)

