Chinese bombers undertook recent South China Sea drill -defence ministry

Contributor
Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Published

BEIJING, July 30 (Reuters) - China's military has recently completed a jet bomber drill over the South China Sea, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

H-6G and H-6J bombers participated in high intensity training round the clock, ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang told a news conference.

