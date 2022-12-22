Chinese bluechips, HK shares rise as China vows to deepen reforms

December 22, 2022

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese bluechip and Hong Kong stocks ended higher on Thursday, after China's securities watchdog vowed to deepen market reforms and improve the quality of listed companies.

** China's bluechip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.1% to close at 3,054.43, though the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell 0.5% to 3,054.43.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index .HSI added 2.7% to 19,679.22.

** The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement late on Wednesday that the economy will recover as strong stimulus policies take effect, boding well for China's capital markets.

** China is now grappling with a surge in infections after Beijing dropped its strict zero-COVID policy, but the CSRC said it's fully confident toward the "bright future" of China's economy.

** The CSRC will push for an expansion of the mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect scheme, implement offshore listing reforms, and deepen cooperation with Hong Kong's capital markets.

** Earlier in the week, Chinese and Hong Kong securities regulators said that they have agreed in principle to further expand the scope of eligible stocks under the mainland-Hong Kong Stock Connect.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index .HSTECH jumped as much as 5.2%, as investors were encouraged by CSRC's vows to support private firms and technology platform companies.

** Alibaba Group Holding 9988.HK, Bilibili Inc 9626.HK and Xpeng Inc 9868.HK all rose sharply.

** The CSRC said it will fast-track greenlighting of the first offshore listing by a "platform" company under China's new approval system.

** Property shares .HSMPI also rose, after the CSRC reiterated its support to the struggling sector.

** In China, tourism .CSI930633 and Food & Beverage .CSI000807 stocks rose.

** "Consumer confidence should rebound after the initial wave passes, though that may take several months," said Ernan Cui, analyst, Gavekal Dragonomics.

** "Households have amassed substantial savings during the pandemic and may start to spend down those stockpiles."

