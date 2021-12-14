US Markets

Chinese biotech company BeiGene opens lower on Shanghai debut

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year.

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Chinese biotech company BeiGene Ltd 688235.SS opened lower on its Shanghai debut on Wednesday after raising over $3 billion in the biggest STAR Market listing this year.

BeiGene opened at 176.96 yuan, 8.1% lower than its offer price of 192.6 yuan.

