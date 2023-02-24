Chinese battery maker CALB readies for overseas push with Honda

SHANGHAI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chinese battery manufacturer CALB 3931.HK has been given the go-ahead to become an offical supplier to Japan's Honda Motors 7267.Tin what the Hong Kong-listed company says is a key milestone in its overseas expansion.

The development follows CALB's passing of audits jointly conducted by experts in both Japan and China, covering its production capacity and quality assurance capability, and opens the door for CALB to begin officially supplying products for Honda's e:NP1 and e:NS1 models, according to a statement published on CALB's official WeChat account on Thursday.

"Becoming an official supplier of Honda Motors is another key milestone for the company to further develop overseas," CALB said.

CALB’s automotive customers already include major local players Xpeng and NIO and its international expansion marks a challenge to compatriot CATL 300750.SZ, the world's largest battery maker with 37% ofglobal marketshare.

(Reporting by Casey Hall; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

((Casey.Hall@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.