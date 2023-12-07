News & Insights

US Markets

Chinese battery giant CATL hits back at Duke Energy disconnecting batteries

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 07, 2023 — 12:48 am EST

Written by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ has hit back at U.S. utility firm Duke Energy's move to disconnect its batteries, saying that accusations about CATL batteries posing a potential security threat are false and misleading.

Business and products in the United States do not collect, sell, or share data in any way, the company said.

Products have passed rigorous safety and security reviews including those by U.S. authorities and businesses, it added.

Duke Energy said on Wednesday it had disconnected large-scale batteries made by CATL from North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune over security concerns.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.