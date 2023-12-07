Chinese battery giant CATL hits back at Duke Energy disconnecting batteries

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ has hit back at U.S. utility firm Duke Energy's move to disconnect its batteries, saying that accusations about CATL batteries posing a potential security threat are false and misleading.

Business and products in the United States do not collect, sell, or share data in any way, the company said.

Products have passed rigorous safety and security reviews including those by U.S. authorities and businesses, it added.

Duke Energy said on Wednesday it had disconnected large-scale batteries made by CATL from North Carolina Marine Corps base Camp Lejeune over security concerns.

