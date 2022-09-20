US Markets

Chinese battery firm eyes $3.6 bln plant, 2,000 jobs in Michigan - Detroit News

Contributor
Shubhendu Deshmukh Reuters
Published

Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co's U.S. subsidiary is planning a development in Michigan that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs, The Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (t.ly/o9XS)

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co's 002074.SZ U.S. subsidiary is planning a development in Michigan that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs, The Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (t.ly/o9XS)

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru)

((ShubhenduSatish.Deshmukh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular