Chinese battery firm eyes $3.6 bln plant, 2,000 jobs in Michigan - Detroit News

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co's 002074.SZ U.S. subsidiary is planning a development in Michigan that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment and 2,000 new jobs, The Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. (t.ly/o9XS)

