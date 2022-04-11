Chinese banks, insurers urged to offer financial support for freight logistics sector

BEIJING, April 12 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators urged banks and insurers to offer financial support for the cargo and logistics sector which has been affected by COVID-19 outbreaks, as the country grapples with the worst virus resurgence in two years.

To ensure stable supply chains, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission asked financial institutions to pull out all the stops to support freight logistics firms and truck drivers, a statement showed on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ellen Zhang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

