Chinese banks’ half-truths hinder mortgage fix

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - A rare mortgage boycott https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breakingviews.com%2Fconsidered-view%2Fchina-property-crisis-enters-dangerous-next-phase%2F&data=05%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7Cda2c5e4e33834cbb5bf108da6942d2f5%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637938032978586340%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000%7C%7C%7C&sdata=NbH3Bfy%2Fi7sW75g2Skm83dnmSIzV7GJG91ZvpwsP1IA%3D&reserved=0 spotlights the problem with Chinese banks' half-truths about asset quality. Seventeen banks say homebuyers' refusal to pay instalments warrants little concern, but the unfolding pain might double the already underreported bad debt ratio. Coming clean on the mess in a big and traditional safe part of the loan book is a prerequisite to stemming systemic risk.

The number of homebuyers pausing mortgage payments has snowballed to cover over 300 projects in at least 50 cities. They have on average waited for 16 months in vain for developers — many of them now distressed under a regulatory crackdown — to deliver apartments, per consultancy E-house.

Lenders, from the big four to smaller city ones, are downplaying the impact. Take the country’s king of retail banking, $140 billion China Merchants Bank. It said bad loans stemming from unspecified “projects mentioned on the internet” amounted to just 12 million yuan ($1.8 million), or less than 0.001% of its total mortgages.

Private gauges are more alarming. Guangfa Securities analysts estimate about 5% of projects measured by floor area have stalled, translating to roughly 2 trillion yuan, about $300 billion, in mortgages, or 1% of total bank loans as of June. It is a substantial step up to the existing non-performing loan ratio at 1.8%. That damage assessment is probably conservative too considering some buyers borrowed for down payments and it is early days in the crisis.

Official warnings since 2020 that property is a “grey rhino”, a highly probable, high impact yet neglected threat, is more fitting than ever. Despite regulatory effort to rein in exposure, real estate loans, mostly comprised of individual mortgages, account for some 27% of all outstanding loans. And official reassurances aren’t helping ease concerns this time around: the CSI China mainland banks index has fallen 5% in a week, with China Merchants Bank losing 14% this month, even after regulators’ entreaty to lenders to meet developer financing needs where reasonable. Chinese commercial banks already have an abnormally high bad-loan-provision coverage ratio of over 200% under official mandate, underscoring the lack of trust in the system. S&P Global’s own adjusted estimate published in June puts the overall bad debt ratio at 6.5% for 2022.

Knowing the true size of the problem is critical to pre-empting wider risks, while ensuring lenders are well-capitalised and positioned to extend credit to the rest of the sputtering Chinese economy. Sweeping mortgage problems under the carpet achieves the opposite.

China may allow homeowners to temporarily halt mortgage payments on stalled property projects without incurring penalties, Bloomberg reported after the market close on July 18, citing people familiar with the matter.

