Chinese banking shares fall after Goldman Sachs downgrades

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - Chinese banking stocks listed in Hong Kong tumbled on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs downgraded ratings on some Chinese banks in a report and raised questions over the whole sector.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index .HSMBI was down more than 3%, set for its biggest daily drop in eight months.

Goldman Sachs analysts downgraded Agricultural Bank of China 1288.HK from "Neutral" to "Sell", Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1398.HK and Industrial Bank 601166.SS from "Buy" to "Sell" in a report on Wednesday.

Agricultural Bank of China 1288.HK shares fell 2.6%, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1398.HK and Industrial Bank 601166.SS shares were down 1.9% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Wall Street bank said that Chinese banks cannot maintain a good balance of provisions, capital and dividends at the same time on squeezed earnings.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.