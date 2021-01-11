Cryptocurrencies

Chinese Bank Trials Digital Yuan Services at ATMs: Report

Contributor
Tanzeel Akhtar CoinDesk
Published
Shenzhen, China

The Agricultural Bank of China is said to have enabled a number of ATMs around the city of Shenzhen to offer trial services for the digital yuan.

  • AgBank, one of the “big four” Chinese banks, is allowing customers to deposit and withdraw digital yuan to or from their current or savings accounts, according to a report from Shenzhen Daily on Sunday.
  • The news comes as Shenzhen is holding its second digital currency lottery – a public trial that is giving away 20 million digital yuan (worth around $3 million).
  • According to the report, AgBank is establishing an office dedicated to innovation around the digital yuan in Shenzhen.
  • Other major banks in the nation are also working on apps for the People’s Bank’s digital currency initiative.
  • As these and other trials continue, China looks to be closing in on the launch of the digital alternative to traditional cash and would be the first major nation to do so.
  • The Bahamas launched its sand dollar central bank digital currency last October.

Read more: Shenzhen to Double Digital Yuan Giveaway in China’s Latest Lottery Test

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular