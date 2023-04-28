Chinese bank ICBC posts flat first-quarter profit

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, on Friday reported first-quarter net profit up only 0.02%.

Profit was 90.16 billion yuan ($13.02 billion) in the first three months this year, compared with an adjusted 90.15 billion yuan in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing.

