Chinese bank ICBC posts flat first-quarter profit

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

April 28, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Reuters

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) 1398.HK601398.SS, the world's largest commercial lender by assets, on Friday reported first-quarter net profit up only 0.02%.

Profit was 90.16 billion yuan ($13.02 billion) in the first three months this year, compared with an adjusted 90.15 billion yuan in the same period last year, the bank said in a filing.

