Chinese bank ICBC posts 3% profit rise despite pandemic

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd (ICBC),, the world's biggest commercial lender by assets, said net profit grew 3.04% in the first quarter despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit rose to 84.49 billion yuan ($11.94 billion) in the three months through March from 82.01 billion a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

($1 = 7.0751 Chinese yuan renminbi)

