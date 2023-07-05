News & Insights

Chinese automakers to take majority of home market for first time - forecast

July 05, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

By contrast, the U.S. government has provided $12 billion in subsidies over that time, AlixPartners said.

But Chinese EV makers have also gained ground from a focus on features such as advanced driver assistance systems even on cheaper cars, the firm said.

That competitiveness will make Chinese automakers as disruptive to established global automakers in coming years as Tesla has been, said Stephen Dyer, who heads AlixPartners automotive consulting in Asia.

"It would be the best for foreign brands to learn from new Chinese EV startups if they want to survive in China or face the disruptive impact from those brands in their home markets," Dyer said at a briefing.

China's market also faces massive overcapacity, and Dyer forecast a wave of consolidation. Only 25 to 30 out of the 167 NEV brands can survive by 2030, Dyer said. Over two-thirds of those brands haven't recorded any sales last year, he said.

"Even with best-in-class operations, it takes up to 400,000 units of annual production to reach breakeven," he said.

