Chinese automaker Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr files for U.S. IPO

Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile 0175.HK on Tuesday said its upmarket electric car brand, Zeekr, had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Dec. 7, in what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in over 1-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.