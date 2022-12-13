US Markets

Chinese automaker Geely's premium electric car brand Zeekr files for U.S. IPO

Credit: REUTERS/VASILY FEDOSENKO

December 13, 2022 — 04:25 am EST

Written by Riya Sharma for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - China's Geely Automobile 0175.HK on Tuesday said its upmarket electric car brand, Zeekr, had confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering on Dec. 7, in what would be the first major Chinese float in the United States in over 1-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru;; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.