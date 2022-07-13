Chinese automaker Chijet to go public in U.S. via $2.6 bln SPAC merger

July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Chijet Motor Co has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp DMAQ.O in a deal valued at $2.55 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.