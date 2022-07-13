US Markets
DMAQ

Chinese automaker Chijet to go public in U.S. via $2.6 bln SPAC merger

Contributor
Niket Nishant Reuters
Published

Chinese automaker Chijet Motor Co has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp in a deal valued at $2.55 billion, the companies said on Wednesday

July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Chijet Motor Co has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp DMAQ.O in a deal valued at $2.55 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DMAQ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular