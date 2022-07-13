Chinese automaker Chijet to go public in U.S. via $2.6 bln SPAC merger
July 13 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Chijet Motor Co has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company Deep Medicine Acquisition Corp DMAQ.O in a deal valued at $2.55 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.
