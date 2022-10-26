Chinese automaker Chijet plans U.S. listing via $1.6 billion blank-check deal

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Chijet Motor Co has agreed to go public in the United States through a merger with a blank-check company that values the Chinese automaker at $1.6 billion, the companies said on Wednesday.

