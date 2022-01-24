US Markets
GM

Chinese automaker Changan to list EV unit around 2025 - China Securities Journal

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Brenda Goh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

Chinese state-run automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile plans to list its electric vehicle (EV) unit around 2025, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chinese state-run automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ plans to list its electric vehicle (EV) unit around 2025, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.

The unit completed fundraising round B on Monday, said the paper, reaping 5 billion yuan ($789.84 million), 2 billion yuan over its planned target.

Changan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported last year that the unit was planning to list on STAR Market.

Changan, based in the southwestern city of Chongqing, holds 48.95% of the unit, which makes entry-level and mass-market electric vehicles.

General Motors Co's GM.N China venture with SAIC Motor 600104.SS dominates the small-car segment with its micro two-door Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV.

($1 = 6.3304 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai Writing by Engen Tham; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((engen.tham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GM F

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular