Chinese automaker Changan to list EV unit around 2025 - China Securities Journal

SHANGHAI, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Chinese state-run automaker Chongqing Changan Automobile 000625.SZ plans to list its electric vehicle (EV) unit around 2025, the China Securities Journal said on Tuesday.

The unit completed fundraising round B on Monday, said the paper, reaping 5 billion yuan ($789.84 million), 2 billion yuan over its planned target.

Changan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters reported last year that the unit was planning to list on STAR Market.

Changan, based in the southwestern city of Chongqing, holds 48.95% of the unit, which makes entry-level and mass-market electric vehicles.

General Motors Co's GM.N China venture with SAIC Motor 600104.SS dominates the small-car segment with its micro two-door Wuling Hong Guang MINI EV.

($1 = 6.3304 Chinese yuan renminbi)

