Jiuzi Holdings, a new energy vehicle retailer in China, announced terms for its IPO on Tuesday.



The Hangzhou, China-based company plans to raise $25 million by offering 5 million shares at a price range of $4 to $6. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Jiuzi Holdings would command a market value of $100 million.



Jiuzi Holdings franchises and operates retail stores under brand name "Jiuzi," which sell new energy vehicles (NEV) in third-fourth tier cities in China. It currently has 18 operating franchise stores and one company-owned store in China. The company sources its inventory through more than twenty NEV manufacturers, including BYD, Geely, and Chery, as well as battery and component manufacturers such as Beijing Zhongdian Boyu, Shenzhen Jishuchongke, and Youbang Electronics.



Jiuzi Holdings was founded in 2017 and booked $5 million in sales for the 12 months ended April 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol JZXN. Boustead Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.



The article Chinese auto retailer Jiuzi Holdings sets terms for $25 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.