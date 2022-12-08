US Markets

Chinese auto manufacturer Chery eying Mexico expansion, economy ministry says

December 08, 2022 — 09:44 pm EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese automobile producer Chery is looking to expand in Mexico and could build manufacturing plants in the country, Mexico's economy ministry said on Twitter Thursday.

The ministry said representatives for the brand, which operates as Chirey in Mexico, met with Deputy Economy Minister Alejandro Encinas Najera and discussed its electric vehicle offering.

