Chinese auto manufacturer Chery eying Mexico expansion, economy ministry says

MEXICO CITY, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Chinese automobile producer Chery is looking to expand in Mexico and could build manufacturing plants in the country, Mexico's economy ministry said on Twitter Thursday.

The ministry said representatives for the brand, which operates as Chirey in Mexico, met with Deputy Economy Minister Alejandro Encinas Najera and discussed its electric vehicle offering.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.