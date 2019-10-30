Chinese auto loan platform Meili Auto Holdings files for a $100 million US IPO

Meili Auto Holdings, which facilitates used car loans for prime borrowers in China, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



The Beijing, China-based company began operations in 2014 and was spun out of consumer finance firm Meili Finance in 2017 as a direct distribution to shareholders. The company booked $273 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol ML. UBS Investment Bank, Deutsche Bank, Nomura Securities, and CICC are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.