Chinese authorizations for domestic soymeal exporters may be granted in about two months

SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian Agriculture Minister Marcos Montes said on Monday Chinese authorizations for Brazilian soymeal exporters may be granted in the space of two months.

Speaking at an event in São Paulo, Montes explained Brazilian government officials will inspect the plants as part of the process to obtain the desired export permits.

Montes also predicted the first Brazilian corn shipments to the Asian country could happen in around 3 months, pending adjustments of a bilateral trade protocol.

Last week, the Brazilian government confirmed that China had opened its market to soybean meal produced in the South American country.

Montes also said last week corn shipments to China could be expedited after a re-discussion of trade protocols that initially established only Brazil's 2023 corn crop would be exported.

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo Writing by Ana Mano)

