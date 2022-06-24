Markets

Chinese authority launches probe into Chinese academic database CNKI

Josh Ye Reuters
HONG KONG, June 24 (Reuters) - China's internet security authority has launched an investigation into the China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI), about a month after the market regulator targeted the online academic database with an antitrust probe.

China Cyberspace Administration said on its website the probe aimed at "preempting security risks of national data, protecting national security and safeguarding public interest" and said it had summoned CNKI management for a meeting.

