Chinese authorities probe consulting firm Capvision - Chinese state media

HONG KONG, May 8 (Reuters) - Chinese authorities have carried out a probe into consulting firm Capvision, state media CCTV reported on Monday.

The disclosure was in a program by CCTV, which said that investigations by Chinese national security authorities had found that overseas institutions have used domestic consulting firms to steal state secrets and intelligence on areas key to China.

Capvision accepted a large number of consulting projects from overseas firms that had close ties with foreign governments, military and intelligence agencies, pertaining to industries considered sensitive in China, CCTV said.

Capvision said in a statement posted to its WeChat account shortly after the CCTV program was broadcast that it would resolutely abide by China's national security rules and take the lead in ensuring the consulting industry was compliant.

The company has offices in Shanghai, Beijing, Suzhou and Shenzhen, according to its website.

The state media report come after Chinese authorities raided U.S. due diligence firm Mintz's China office and detained local staff in late March. Police also questioned staff at Bain & Co's office in Shanghai last month.

(Reporting by Meg Shen, Twinnie Siu and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Louise Heavens)

