Chinese Authorities Probe AstraZeneca China President

October 30, 2024 — 09:37 am EDT

(RTTNews) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) announced that, Leon Wang, Executive Vice President International and AstraZeneca China President, is cooperating with an ongoing investigation by Chinese authorities. The Group's China operations continue under the leadership of the current General Manager of AstraZeneca China. AstraZeneca stated that, if requested, the company will fully cooperate with the investigation.

Leon joined AstraZeneca China in 2013 and was promoted to become President, AstraZeneca China in 2014. Under Leon's leadership, China has become AstraZeneca's second largest market worldwide and AstraZeneca has become the largest pharmaceutical company in China. Prior to joining AstraZeneca, Leon held positions at Roche, where he was a Business Unit Vice-President.

