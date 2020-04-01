WiMi Hologram Cloud, a Chinese provider of holographic augmented reality software for advertising, raised $26 million by offering 4.8 million ADSs at $5.50, the low end of the range of $5.50 to $7.50, to command a market value of $325 million. The company had recently increased its proposed ADS offering to 5 million from 4 million.



WiMi Hologram Cloud plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol WIMI. The Benchmark Company, Valuable Capital, Maxim Group LLC, China Merchants Securities, AMTD Global Markets and BOCI Asia acted as lead managers on the deal.



The article Chinese augmented reality platform WiMi Hologram prices US IPO at $5.50 low end originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.