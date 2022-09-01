Markets

Chinese audits, Vaccine wars, UK tax cuts: podcast

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing will let companies submit to U.S. audit requirements. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists argue only weak firms will comply. Also, Pfizer and Moderna’s legal battle is unlikely to create a winner, and Britain’s prime ministerial hopefuls debate handouts.

Listen to the podcast https://bit.ly/3Rut4h4

