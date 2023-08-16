News & Insights

Chinese asset manager Zhongzhi says in liquidity crisis - sources

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 16, 2023 — 11:16 pm EDT

Written by Shanghai newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Zhongzhi Enterprise Group told investors that it is facing a liquidity crisis and will conduct debt restructuring, two sources said, as the Chinese asset manager grapples with a deepening property market downturn.

Beijing-based Zhongzhi has hired one of the Big Four accounting firms to conduct a comprehensive audit of the firm, and is seeking strategic investors, Zhongzhi management told investors in a meeting on Thursday, according to two investor sources.

The meeting was held after Zhongrong International Trust Co, a leading trust company controlled by Zhongzhi, missed payments on dozens of investment products since late last month.

Zhongzhi did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.