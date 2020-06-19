Agora, which offers a platform for API development, announced terms for its IPO on Friday.



The Shanghai, China-based company plans to raise $298 million by offering 17.5 million ADSs at a price range of $16 to $18. New investor Dragoneer Investment Group intends to purchase $50 million worth of ADSs. The company plans to raise an additional $110 million in a private placement to Coatue, Neumann Capital, and Vitruvian Partners. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Agora would command a market value of $1.7 billion.



Agora was founded in 2013 and booked $87 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol API. Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



The article Chinese API development platform Agora sets terms for $298 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.