Chinese and Iranian hackers targeted Biden and Trump campaigns - Google

Christopher Bing Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

State-backed hackers from China and Iran have recently targeted the email accounts of staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively, a senior Google security official said Thursday.

WASHINGTON, June 4 (Reuters) - State-backed hackers from China and Iran have recently targeted the email accounts of staffers working on the U.S. presidential campaigns of Joe Biden and Donald Trump, respectively, a senior Google security official said Thursday.

The announcement, made on Twitter by the head of Google's Threat Analysis Group, Shane Huntley, is the latest indication of the digital spying routinely aimed at top politicians of all stripes.

Huntley said there was "no sign of compromise" of either campaign.

(Reporting by Christopher Bing; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

