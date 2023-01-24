Chinese and Australian agencies are stepping up talks, PM Albanese says

SYDNEY, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Talks between Chinese and Australian agencies are increasing, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday, in a sign of the growing thaw in relations between the two trading partners.

"There is an increased engagement at different levels between our respective agencies and that's a positive thing," he said in an interview on Sky.

