Chinese alumina futures hit record highs as Guinea explosion sparks supply fear

By Mai Nguyen

HANOI, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Chinese alumina futures surged to record highs and traded at their upper limits on Friday as an explosion in major bauxite supplier Guinea sparked fears of a shortage of the feed material for alumina, traders and analysts said.

The February alumina contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) SAOG4 leaped 7% to a record 3,184 yuan ($446.93) per metric ton, and the March contract SAOH4 also surged 7% to 3,196 yuan, a historic high.

The April and May contracts jumped 7% as well, and the January and June contracts climbed more than 6%.

"China's alumina prices saw a surge in the futures market today, stimulated by a further decrease in alumina operating capacity and rising Guinea bauxite supply concerns," said consultancy Mysteel in a report.

"Alumina producers in multiple regions in north China reduced operating capacity on Dec. 22 in accordance with the winter cuts policy, further reducing the operating rate of the alumina sector," the report said.

A deadly explosion at an oil terminal in Guinea destroyed fuel tanks and forced hundreds to flee damaged homes.

Guinea was the world's third largest bauxite producer in 2022 after Australia and China, data from the United States Geological Surveys showed.

Alumina is used in the production of aluminium metal.

The limited fuel in Guinea means disrupted transportation to get bauxite to the port which could potentially lead to a shortage in China, said a China-based trader.

The disruption exacerbated the bauxite supply disruption in China caused by mining safety inspections in Shanxi province, said the trader.

Bauxite prices in Shanxi province SMM-BAUX-SHAXI were at a record high of 620 yuan a ton on Thursday, SMM data showed.

However, bauxite miners in Guinea have stockpiles at the port and mining operations have not been shut down, so the short-term impact is limited, said Chinese consultancy Aladdiny in a report.

"(Alumina futures) could go lower than 3,150 yuan in tonight's session," said the China-based trader, adding that current bauxite inventory in China was sufficient for the next two to three months.

($1 = 7.1242 yuan)

China bauxite https://tmsnrt.rs/47q0tkZ

China alumina futures https://tmsnrt.rs/3TzPvpG

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi Additional reporting by Siyi Liu and Amy Lv in Beijing and Polina Devitt in London Editing by Mark Potter)

