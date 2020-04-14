Chinese airlines report $4.8 billion loss in Q1 as virus erodes travel demand
BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Chinese airlines reported a total loss of 33.62 billion yuan ($4.8 billion) in the first quarter as the coronavirus pandemic hit travel demand, the aviation regulator said on Wednesday.
In February，the airlines suffered a record loss of 20.96 billion yuan as large parts of the country remained on lockdown amid efforts to curb the spread of the virus.
The total number of passengers fell 71.7% in March from a year earlier to 15.13 million, Xiong Jie, an official with Civil Aviation Administration of China, told a press conference, adding the gauge was down 53.9% in the first quarter.
($1 = 7.0454 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Se Young Lee; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Other TopicsOil
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Norwegian Cruise Line, Gap Inc, Pluristem Therapeutics, CleanSpark
- Smithfield Foods idling big U.S. pork plant after 80 coronavirus cases
- Treasury wants warrants, repayment from major U.S. airlines on 30% of grant money -sources
- U.S. Treasury, airlines reach agreement in principle on payroll aid -sources