Chinese airliner veers off runway on take-off in Chongqing, causes fire -state media

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - A Chinese airliner veered off runway on take-off in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday morning, causing fire, the state TV reported.

The airport closed one of its runways at 0054 GMT, according to a notice to airmen that did not cite the reason. The runway is currently scheduled to reopen at 0400 GMT.

A Tibet Airlines A319 had been taking off at that time, according to FlightRadar24. The runway was closed one minute after FlightRadar24 last tracked the plane.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

