Commodities

Chinese airliner veers off runway on take-off in Chongqing, causes fire -state media

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Jamie Freed Reuters
Published

A Chinese airliner veered off runway on take-off in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday morning, causing fire, the state TV reported.

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - A Chinese airliner veered off runway on take-off in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday morning, causing fire, the state TV reported.

The airport closed one of its runways at 0054 GMT, according to a notice to airmen that did not cite the reason. The runway is currently scheduled to reopen at 0400 GMT.

A Tibet Airlines A319 had been taking off at that time, according to FlightRadar24. The runway was closed one minute after FlightRadar24 last tracked the plane.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu in Beijing and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular