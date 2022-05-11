Chinese airliner aborts takeoff, catches fire, causing minor injuries

Recasts with confirmation, airline statement

BEIJING, May 12 (Reuters) - China's Tibet Airlines said all passengers and crew had been evacuated from an Airbus AIR.PA A319 plane that caught fire after an aborted takeoff in the southwestern city of Chongqing on Thursday.

There were no deaths and only minor injuries among the 113 passengers and nine crew members on board, the airline said in a statement.

The incident came less than two months after the deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS plane led the country's aviation regulator to launch a safety drive.

Unverified video on social media showed a Tibet Airlines plane, a subsidiary of Air China 601111.SS, with heavy smoke and flames pouring from the left side of the aircraft as passengers and crew walked away.

The aircraft involved is a nine-year-old A319, one of the smallest versions of the A320 family. It is powered by CFM56 engines from CFM International, a joint venture between General Electric GE.N and Safran SAF.PA, according to Airfleets.net.

Tibet Airlines is a regional airline based in Lhasa. It has a fleet of 39 planes, including 28 A319s, according to Airfleets.net.

On March 21, a China Eastern Airlines 600115.SS Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in mountains in southern China, killing everyone on board. So far there have been few clues about the cause of the accident.

