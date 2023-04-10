Chinese AI firm SenseTime unveils chatbot "SenseChat"

April 10, 2023

HONG KONG, April 10 (Reuters) - China's SenseTime 0020.HK on Monday unveiled an artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot called "SenseChat", which it demonstrated performing tasks such as writing an email and a children's story upon being prompted.

SenseChat is based off the company's big AI model SenseNova, said its CEO and co-founder Xu Li.

