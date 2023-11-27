News & Insights

Chinese AI firm SenseTime refutes short-seller report allegations

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

November 27, 2023 — 11:37 pm EST

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence software developer SenseTime Group 0020.HK said on Tuesday that a short-seller report by Grizzly Research LLC is 'without merit' and will review the allegations against the company.

Earlier on Tuesday, the short-seller's report alleged the AI firm was artificially inflating revenue through revenue fabrication schemes.

Shares of the company fell as much as 9.7% to trade at HK$1.30 per dollar, hitting its lowest since last November.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.