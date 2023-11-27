Chinese AI firm SenseTime refutes short-seller report allegations

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence software developer SenseTime Group 0020.HK said on Tuesday that a short-seller report by Grizzly Research LLC is 'without merit' and will review the allegations against the company.

Earlier on Tuesday, the short-seller's report alleged the AI firm was artificially inflating revenue through revenue fabrication schemes.

Shares of the company fell as much as 9.7% to trade at HK$1.30 per dollar, hitting its lowest since last November.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

