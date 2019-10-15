Chinese aesthetic treatment provider Aesthetic Medical sets terms for $30 million IPO

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings, which provides aesthetic medical treatments in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, announced terms for its US IPO on Tuesday.



The Shenzhen, China-based company plans to raise $30 million by offering 2.5 million ADSs at a price range of $11 to $13. At the midpoint of the proposed range, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings would command a market value of $283 million.



Aesthetic Medical International Holdings was founded in 1997 and booked $113 million in revenue for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AIH. Cantor Fitzgerald, Haitong International and Prime Number Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal.



