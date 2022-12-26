Markets

Chinese academic database fined by antitrust watchdog

December 26, 2022 — 03:06 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) has fined China National Knowledge Infrastructure (CNKI) 87.6 million yuan ($12.6 million) for abusing a "dominant market position", the watchdog said on its website on Monday.

SAMR launched an antitrust investigation into the Chinese academic database in May.

($1 = 6.9601 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Sophie Yu and Bernard Orr Editing by David Goodman )

