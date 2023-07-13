News & Insights

Chindata says largest shareholder Bain will not sell stake after rival bid

July 13, 2023 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters

July 13 (Reuters) - Chindata Group Holdings said on Thursday Bain Capital, its largest shareholder, did not intend to sell any of its shares in the Chinese data center operator after a rival bid from China Merchants Capital (CMC).

The unit of state-owned conglomerate China Merchants Group offered to acquire Chindata Group for $9.2 per American Depositary share, representing a deal value of $3.4 billion.

Data centers and cloud services have seen increased demand due to the widespread adoption of AI technologies.

Bain, which offered to buy Chindata Group for $8 per share or nearly $3 billion in June, owns about 87% of total voting power and about 42% of outstanding shares in the company.

"We remain fully committed to pursuing the acquisition contemplated by our proposal," Bain said in a letter to the firm.

