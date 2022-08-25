Chindata Q2 Adj. Profit Rises; Total Revenues Up 51.2%

(RTTNews) - Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) reported that its second quarter adjusted net income increased by 114.1% year-over-year to RMB 241.9 million. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 60.8% to RMB 544.3 million.

Net income increased by 206.3% to RMB 199.6 million. Earnings per ADS in the second quarter of 2022 was RMB 0.54.

Total revenues increased by 51.2% to RMB 1.04 billion from RMB 686.4 million, prior year, primarily driven by the growth of the colocation services.

For full year 2022, the company expects: total revenues in a range of RMB 4.13 billion - RMB 4.23 billion, and adjusted EBITDA of RMB 2.10 billion - RMB 2.18 billion.

