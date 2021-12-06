Chindata Plunges Nearly 33% as CEO Steps Down

Shares of carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solution provider Chindata Group Holdings Ltd. (CD) closed nearly 33% down on Friday after the company announced that its CEO, Jing Ju, stepped down with immediate effect.

However, the company’s shares were trading over 3% up, at the time of writing, in the pre-market trading session on Monday.

Chindata serves the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific region with a focus on China, India and Southeast Asia. Its solutions include colocation and managed service, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure service, and IT and network service.

Details

Ju will also stop being a member of the company's Compensation Committee and the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

Meanwhile, Executive Vice-President Fei Xu will serve as the interim CEO till a permanent CEO is appointed. (See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks)

Following Ju’s exit, Chindata’s Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee and the Compensation Committee will have two members each.

Wall Street’s Take

Last month, Morgan Stanley (MS) analyst Yang Liu reiterated a Buy rating on the stock and raised the price target from $16 to $18 (204.1% upside potential).

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a single Buy. The average Chindata Group Holdings price target of $18 implies 204.1% upside potential. Shares have lost 68.8% year-to-date.

Risk Analysis

According to TipRanks’ Risk Factors tool, Chindata is at risk mainly from two factors: Finance & Corporate and Legal & Regulatory, which account for 37% and 21%, respectively, of the total 95 risks identified for the stock.

Under the Finance & Corporate risk category, the company has 35 risks, and under the Legal & Regulatory category, there are 20 risks. The details of these risks can be found on the TipRanks website.

Related News:

Volumes on Paypal’s Buy Now, Pay Later Platform Jump 400% — Report

Taking Stock of Analog Devices’ Risk Factors

Johnson & Johnson Announces Data from Phase 3b COSMOS Trial of TREMFYA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.