Aug 11 (Reuters) - Chindata Group CD.O said on Friday it has agreed to a deal to go private with BCPE Chivalry Bidco and its subsidiary that values the data center solution provider at $3.16 billion.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

