Chindata Group Holdings (NASDAQ:CD) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Chindata Group Holdings' (NASDAQ:CD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Chindata Group Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.054 = CN¥967m ÷ (CN¥21b - CN¥2.9b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Chindata Group Holdings has an ROCE of 5.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the IT industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Chindata Group Holdings compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Chindata Group Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We're delighted to see that Chindata Group Holdings is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About three years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 5.4% on its capital. Not only that, but the company is utilizing 361% more capital than before, but that's to be expected from a company trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

What We Can Learn From Chindata Group Holdings' ROCE

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Chindata Group Holdings' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And since the stock has fallen 32% over the last year, there might be an opportunity here. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing to note, we've identified 1 warning sign with Chindata Group Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

