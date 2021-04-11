Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Could Be Less Than A Year Away From Profitability

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. The US$5.4b market-cap company announced a latest loss of CN¥283m on 31 December 2020 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Chindata Group Holdings' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Chindata Group Holdings is bordering on breakeven, according to the 7 American IT analysts. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2020, before generating positive profits of CN¥16m in 2021. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven roughly a year from now or less! How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2021? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 53% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Chindata Group Holdings' upcoming projects, however, keep in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Chindata Group Holdings currently has a relatively high level of debt. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in Chindata Group Holdings' case is 43%. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

