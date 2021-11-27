Chindata Group Holdings Limited Just Reported A Surprise Profit, And Analysts Lifted Their Estimates

It's been a good week for Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest third-quarter results, and the shares gained 3.7% to US$9.72. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.5% to hit CN¥741m. Chindata Group Holdings also reported a statutory profit of CN¥0.11, which was a nice improvement from the loss that the analysts were predicting. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NasdaqGS:CD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Chindata Group Holdings from nine analysts is for revenues of CN¥4.09b in 2022 which, if met, would be a substantial 56% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 57% to CN¥0.76. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CN¥4.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥0.62 in 2022. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the great increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$19.95, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Chindata Group Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.39 and the most bearish at US$15.78 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Chindata Group Holdings is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Chindata Group Holdings' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Chindata Group Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 43% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 59% over the past three years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 15% per year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Chindata Group Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Chindata Group Holdings following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$19.95, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Chindata Group Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Chindata Group Holdings (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you need to be mindful of.

