Chinasoft International (HKHKSZ:354) Price Target Decreased by 8.31% to 7.55

The average one-year price target for Chinasoft International (HKHKSZ:354) has been revised to 7.55 / share. This is an decrease of 8.31% from the prior estimate of 8.24 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.86 to a high of 11.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.59% from the latest reported closing price of 5.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 93 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chinasoft International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 354 is 0.21%, an increase of 5.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.97% to 234,881K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,611K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,399K shares, representing an increase of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 354 by 9.62% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,392K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,270K shares, representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 354 by 9.88% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 23,668K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,568K shares, representing an increase of 0.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 354 by 10.65% over the last quarter.

TWMIX - Emerging Markets Fund Investor Class holds 22,036K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 21,046K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

