China's ZTO Express guides pricing for Hong Kong listing at HK$218/shr - sources

HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chinese delivery group ZTO Express ZTO.N has indicated its shares will be priced at HK$218 ($28.13) each as it raises up to $1.27 billion in its Hong Kong listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

The final pricing will be set later on Tuesday as the company sells 45 million shares.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Scott.Murdoch@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.