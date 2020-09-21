China's ZTO Express guides pricing for Hong Kong listing at HK$218/shr - sources
HONG KONG, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chinese delivery group ZTO Express ZTO.N has indicated its shares will be priced at HK$218 ($28.13) each as it raises up to $1.27 billion in its Hong Kong listing, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
The final pricing will be set later on Tuesday as the company sells 45 million shares.
